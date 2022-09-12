Austin Theory Reveals Chad Gable As Johnny Gargano’s Return Opponent

The opponent that Johnny Gargano will face when he makes his in-ring return on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW has been revealed by Austin Theory.

As can be seen in the video below, Theory stated that WWE is currently experiencing a large number of surprises, but he also knows certain things, such as who Gargano’s first opponent has been since returning to WWE. Theory stated that it won’t be him because he is a busy man who already has a lot on his plate, but that it will be a close friend of his. Following that, Theory presented Chad Gable and Otis, which was in keeping with the earlier spoiler reports on Gable vs. Gargano.

“Johnny Wrestling? After tonight, all anyone’s gonna know you as… is Johnny Shooosh! Thank you!,” Gable said, laughing at Gargano.

Theory captioned the video with, “Good Luck @JohnnyGargano #WWERaw”

Gargano has not provided a response to the news as of the time this article was written; however, he did share a photo from WWE NXT WarGames on December 5, which was the date of his final match. He captioned it, “281 days later. Tonight. Let’s get back to work. #JohnnyWrestling #WWERaw”

On the episode of RAW that aired on August 22, Gargano made his surprising return to WWE and ended up superkicking Theory that night. Since then, the former tag team partners have had a few segments, but there has been no word on when the Theory vs. Gargano match will take place.

At the time of this writing, the other matches that have been announced for tonight’s RAW from Portland are Dominik Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defending against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair issuing an Open Challenge for the title.