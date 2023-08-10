Austin Theory Reveals What John Cena Told Him After Their WWE WrestleMania Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory recently appeared on The Babyfaces Podcast, for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Theory commented on the differences from last year’s SummerSlam to this year’s event:

“I would say this year. Honestly, it’s just crazy to see how much the SummerSlam’s have grown. And just how big they are, you know, like even this year, it just feels like a WrestleMania when you walk out there. I had a blast. You know, anytime you can be on the SummerSlam card and be a part of that history, you know, whether I’m defending my title or I’m in a battle royal, or I’m in another kind of match, whatever it is. But being one of the guys to get on that show and be a part of that history is always cool to me.”

Wanting to wrestle Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns:

“For me, I would say my next one (top opponent), Roman Reigns. That’s definitely the next person I’d love to be in the ring with. We gotta get ready for Tribal Theory.”

What Cena told him after the match:

“Post-match, it was a really cool moment. He just told me to enjoy this day and enjoy this moment. Literally, there was no stress that day whatsoever. I wasn’t nervous. Everything that prepared me for that moment. Everything that I had to go out there and perform, I felt like I had it, and that was something really cool but something that John says that you could say a lot of people say. It’s so true that just not being afraid to fail and betting on yourself and just going for it. A lot of times, that’s what holds a lot of us back from things you just worried about this or that, and it might not even be you. You might believe in yourself, and just because one person has an opinion, it bothers you, and it sets you off, and that’s the biggest thing. It’s just don’t be afraid to fail. It’s gonna be a ride. It’s gonna go up, it’s gonna go down but just continuing to press forward.”

