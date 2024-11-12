Austin Theory Speaks Out About His Role As An Extra In Spider-Man: Homecoming

WWE star Austin Theory appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including his brief appearance in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming movie.

Theory said, “That was a crazy day. They just said — that was actually in the Jackson Prison in Georgia. We went down there, we put on like a, you know, prisoner outfit and everything and they said, ‘Hey, make sure when we tell you guys to line up and you’re walking, do not touch the bars. Do not encourage the inmates,’ because the inmates were yelling at us. They were wild. This was like real. We’re in two lines, so one lines walking this way down the hall and one’s going this way, and then you have the scene with Michael Keaton and you can see me like walk right by real quick. A couple of people have caught it online so, you know, maybe they bring me back in the Marvel Universe. I think for a long time, and even how you said it, about, like, I’ve always been tunnel vision focused on WWE — and not saying that I am or I’ve taken a percent of my focus off — I’m all in on WWE and I plan on being like that for a while. But I’m very interested in other things as well. But I always just want to make sure that WWE is that priority and that I’m giving the most to that and the outside stuff if it works at the time, cool.”

Theory appears at the end of the movie as one of the prisoners, where the Vulture has been locked up.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.