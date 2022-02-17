Austin Theory Speaks Out On Goldberg Working As A WWE Part-Timer

Austin Theory discussed a wide range of topics during an interview with SportsKeeda.

During it, the Raw star talked about Goldberg working as a part-timer in WWE:

“Somebody like Goldberg is so special to this that he’s an attraction. You could sit here and complain that he doesn’t do the full schedule and stuff like that, but you also have to take into consideration what he can do and what he provides to the WWE,” Theory said.

“You have to look at it from a business standpoint and not from an individual, selfish standpoint, and realize that when Goldberg gets in there, he puts it down. He lets everybody know and that’s why he’s in that position. He works very hard and that’s why he gets that response. That’s why he’s in the position he’s in.”

“That’s my opinion. I know everybody has their own, but the way I see it, I have respect for him. I know what he’s done, what he’s still doing, and it’s impressive. Like I said, he’s an attraction.”