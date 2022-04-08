Austin Theory Speaks Out On The Changes Made To WWE NXT

While speaking with WrestlingInc.com, Austin Theory gave his thoughts on the 2.0 rebranding of WWE NXT:

“So, I know there’s a lot of hate, and there’s also some love for that. I just think people don’t understand when change is happening, and they don’t really like that. But once they get used to that, they find comfort and enjoy.”

“There’s always going to be some that don’t like it [criticism], But at the end of the day it’s a product, it’s a business, and what’s going to make the best superstars for the future. I think that’s something that’s heavily engaged on character development. To me, NXT 2.0 is great.”