Austin Theory’s Suspension Could Be More Serious Than Previously Thought

As PWMania.com previously reported, Austin Theory has been off of WWE television because he has been suspended by the company. Dave Meltzer wrote via Twitter on August 3rd that Theory has been off of WWE TV due to an “unannounced suspension of sorts.”

Here is an update on the situation provided by Sportskeeda, originally reported by Tom Colohue of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

“This is a situation that is very much personal to Austin Theory. There is a lot of moving parts to it. So I have to be careful with what I say. He has been gone a while with no mention because to put it simply; the WWE still aren’t sure whether he will have a job by the end of it. However, it could be that he simply comes back, gets back on TV even as early as two weeks from now and it all be forgotten about. There are many possible outcomes; at the moment, he is suspended.”

Austin Theory was one of the many accused of sexual misconduct during the #SpeakingOut movement. Whether that has anything to do with Theory being off WWE television as of late remains to be seen.

