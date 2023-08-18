Ava Set To Make Her WWE NXT Singles In-Ring Debut

Diamond Mine’s The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) took on The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) in a Loser Leaves NXT Match several weeks ago and would end up losing the match, meaning they can no longer show up on NXT going forward. Despite the stipulation, The Creeds have continued their rivalry with The Schism by pretending to be two of The Schism’s masked followers and even costing The Dyad the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles this past Tuesday night on NXT TV against WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

Ava, daughter of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, cut a promo on Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile shortly following the show and challenged Nile to a match at Heatwave. Ava said she made the challenge to Ivy Nile in hopes of luring The Creed Brothers out, saying they will have no choice but to come save Nile from the beating she has planned. WWE has since made the match official for this coming Tuesday’s WWE NXT Heatwave.

This will be Ava’s WWE NXT singles in-ring debut after signing with the company in February 2020.

She has competed in four matches since signing with WWE, with her official NXT in-ring debut taking place at NXT’s Stand & Deliver last April 1, when she teamed with The Dyad and Joe Gacy facing Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Tyler Bate and Thea Hail in an 8-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

You can check out Ava’s promo below, along with Ivy Nile’s responses and WWE’s announcements: