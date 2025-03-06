Ava’s Additional Role With WWE Revealed

During this week’s debut episode of WWE EVOLVE, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared alongside NXT General Manager Ava at the show’s start and booked the matches that were set to take place.

Later in the show, Michaels informed Ava in a backstage segment that he would be leaving the direction of WWE EVOLVE in her hands. Ava then expressed gratitude for the opportunity and mentioned she had plans for the next episode.

Ava has been the General Manager of WWE NXT since January 2024.