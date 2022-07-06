Awesome Kong on Jim Ross Telling Her She Wouldn’t Make It in WWE Due to Her Size

Fans may know Kia Stevens better as Awesome Kong, and she recently made an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to talk about a variety of topics.

She spoke candidly about her WWE Tough Enough 2 tryout and what Jim Ross said to her regarding not being signed:

“They told initially that we had to come up with a promo and then come up with some physical stuff in the ring. When they had us do the physical stuff, they told us we had to do a kip-up, which I had to learn what that was.”

“When we got in the ring, they had me do the physical stuff first, rolling around, jumping jacks, and we had to do the kip-up last. So you’re blown up and then have to do this difficult move. By the time that came around, I hadn’t impressed anyone. I was a fish out of water.”

“When it came time to do the promo, I was proud of my promo because I had come from acting. I can’t remember the whole promo, but the last line was ‘Hell has no fury like a woman scorned.’ I was proud of myself, but it was like crickets. All the judges were like, ‘We don’t know what to do with this.’ J.R. was like, ‘Ok, bye.’ I was like, ‘What? I’m not going anywhere. I just dragged my raggedy ass from L.A. and through the mountains to get here and I spent my last check on a suite. I put it all in because I’m going to be a millionaire. I’m like, you need to ask me one or two questions’ J.R. asked me some questions. I can’t remember the first one but it was a snarky one. But then Bob Holly was there and he said, ‘No, I find her interesting and I want to ask her some questions.’ That engaged the rest of the judges and we got to talking. J.R., bless his heart at the time said, ‘I’m sorry. I don’t think a girl your size can make it in wrestling. You are too big to make it in wrestling and will never make it.’ I was like, ‘What?. He said, ‘You will never make it in WWE. You are too big.’ He was gracious enough not to use the word fat, but I didn’t think I was fat. I thought I was thick. J.R. said that to me on national TV, so I had to clap back, but we are friends today and we have reconciled.”

You can listen to the podcast below: