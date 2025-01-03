Axiom Hopes For Emotional Homecoming Match In Spain

WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom spoke with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe Sports on a number of topics, including potentially competing in his home country of Spain with the company.

Axiom said, “I cannot recall whether the show I went to in Leganes was in 2006 or 2007, but I remember the main event of that show being Great Khali & Finlay against Batista & Rey Mysterio. I was about 10 or 11 years old and I remember watching Rey Mysterio and hoped he would call me to the ring to help because Khali & Finlay were cheating a lot. It would mean a lot to me, as someone from Vallecas in Madrid who joined WWE and is an NXT Tag Champion, and it would be a full circle moment for me. It would be me telling that kid to put a mask on and he would meet his idols.”

You can check out Axiom’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)