Axiom Qualifies For North American Title Bout At NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

Axiom is going to NXT Stand & Deliver 2023.

After winning the Battle Royal in the opener on the “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on Tuesday night, Axiom advanced to the final spot in the NXT North American Championship Fatal-5-Way match at the aforementioned WrestleMania Week special event.

With that now known, the lineup for the title bout at the biggest annual NXT event is Wes Lee (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Axiom.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Saturday for live NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 results coverage from Los Angeles, CA.