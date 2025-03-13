Axiom Teases Rematch With The Hardys Following NXT Roadblock

Tuesday night’s WWE NXT Roadblock special saw TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) defeat WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) to retain their TNA World Tag Team Championship.

The Hardy Boyz appeared in a digital exclusive shortly following the show and teased a future showdown between both teams.

Axiom took to his Twitter (X) account and also teased a rematch between both teams.

Axiom wrote, “Getting into the ring with two legends was a dream come true. I dressed up like them as a kid for Halloween and now I get to share the same ring. See you in the rematch.”