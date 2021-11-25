AXS To Air Impact Programming Today For Thanksgiving

Impact Wrestling will present a special Thanksgiving Day line-up of programming on AXS TV today.

AXS will air the 2021 Victory Road special at 3pm ET today, which was headlined by then-World Champion Christian Cage vs. Ace Austin, then-X Division Champion Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin, plus Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey and current World Champion Moose, and more.

Tonight’s regular Impact timeslot at 8pm ET will feature the Wrestle House 2 Thanksgiving Special. Impact noted the following in their preview:

“Following an unforgettable Turning Point that saw Moose retain his IMPACT World Title in Full Metal Mayhem, as well as the violent debut of JONAH, celebrate Thanksgiving with the return of the hottest reality show in all of professional wrestling this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders! That’s right, Wrestle House is back with the Wrestle House 2 Thanksgiving Special! After Decay used their dark magic to teleport Johnny Swinger, John E Bravo, Hernandez, Madison Rayne, Kaleb With a K, Alisha and the Swingerellas to Wrestle House, there’s no telling what might happen to this whacky cast of characters. The only way to find out is to step foot into Wrestle House this Thursday on IMPACT!”

Before The Impact at 7pm ET on AXS will feature Chris Bey vs. Fallah Bahh. The Impact In 60 episode at 10pm ET will feature the greatest Impact moments from Mick Foley. The Wrestle House 2 special will replay at 11pm, while the Impact In 60 episode on Foley will replay at 1am, and the Impact In 60 episode on Impact vs. NJPW will air at 2am.

Stay tuned for more. Below is a Wrestle House 2 preview for tonight: