AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 Re-Airing TNA Sacrifice 2025 PPV For Free This Week

TNA and AXS TV issued the following press release today to promote the re-airing of the recent TNA Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view on 3/27 and 3/30 on AXS TV and Sportsnet 360, respectively:

TNA WRESTLING PRESENTS A SPECIAL RE-BROADCAST OF THE SHOWCASE SACRIFICE EVENT, AIRING THURSDAY, MARCH 27 AT 10:30pm ET ON AXS TV AND SUNDAY, MARCH 30 AT 6pm ET ON SPORTSNET 360

TNA Wrestling – a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and a division of Anthem Sports Group – is presenting its landmark 2025 event Sacrifice in a special presentation immediately following TNA iMPACT! on Thursday, March 27 at 10pm ET on AXS TV. Also, Sacrifice will be broadcast on Sportsnet 360, Sunday, March 30 at 6pm ET.Originally filmed live in El Paso, Texas on March 14, Sacrifice was truly a historic occasion for the promotion, boasting its largest attendance in the U.S. in over a decade. The night was headlined by an epic 10-Man Steel Cage Tag Team Match, as TNA World Champion Joe Hendry partnered with tag team icon Matt Hardy, Elijah, and TNA favorites Leon Slater and Nic Nemeth in a physical battle against The System and The Colóns. Other notable matches include Moose putting his TNA X Division Championship on the line in a ladder match against Jeff Hardy; Spitfire going toe-to-toe against Ash & Heather By Elegance for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships; and Léi Ying Lee battling Tessa Blanchard.A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling(R) is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.