Babyface Turn Teased for Top AEW Star

AEW has released post-footage from last Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

The video shows Brody King recovering after losing to Jon Moxley, the interim AEW World Champion. King can be seen making his way back up the aisle. Sting and Darby Allin enter the stage after Malakai Black exits.

You can hear Allin telling King that he deserves being in AEW and that he earned the chance to challenge for the championship against Moxley. King won the opportunity to challenge for the championship by defeating Allin in the Royal Rampage bout on the previous Rampage. You can see in the video below that King rebuffed Allin’s invitation to shake his hand.

In addition to setting up a House of Black vs. Allin/Sting conflict, it appears that they are also positioning King for a face turn.

Since AEW likes to tease things and have them pay off many months later, the face turn might not occur right away.

You can watch the post-Dynamite footage below: