Backstage AEW News: Dynamite TV Tapings, Mike Tyson’s Future, Marq Quen’s Injury, More

– AEW is taping next week’s edition of Dynamite today. According to Pwinsider, Mike Tyson is not scheduled to work the show. Of course, plans could always change. Tyson was present at AEW’s Memorial Day party over the weekend.

– In addition to Henry Cejudo and Vitor Belfort, UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans and actor Mickey Gooch were also part of Tyson’s entourage on AEW Dynamite. Gooch was the one with black eye makeup. Gooch, who is a good friend of Tyson’s, was also featured in the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot which also featured Chris Jericho.

– Also, former Jersey Shore star Zack “24” Clayton was part of the Jericho – Tyson brawl. Clayton had a WWE tryout last year.

– According to Pwinsider, the “injury” that Marq Quen of Private Party suffered during AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night was a work. The angle was designed to give Matt Hardy a reason to exit the ringside area so that Butcher and The Blade could attack The Young Bucks, which led to the debut of the former Revival, FTR.

As seen, Private Party and Joey Janela lost the match to The Young Bucks & Matt Hardy.