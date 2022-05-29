Backstage AEW News & Notes: Double or Nothing Runtime, Miro Update, More

Fightful Select has released news and notes about this weekend’s AEW Double Or Nothing event. The 2022 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will air this Sunday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can order the PPV via FITE.tv by clicking here.

– AEW Double or Nothing will be a four-hour pay-per-view event.

– Miro had been in Europe for a while and returned to the US this week. No arrangements to have him at this week’s AEW events had been confirmed.

– Despite the fact that many of the AEW talents were not currently booked for events, they were still brought to town for Double or Nothing.

– Paige VanZant has been training with Gangrel, who has also been assisting Valerie Loureda, another MMA fighter. Speaking of VanZant, the music for her theme has been produced.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Click here to order AEW Double or Nothing via FITE.tv