Backstage AEW, TNA Wrestling News & Notes For Aug. 11, 2024

– AEW is planning to use “interesting names” in their Casino Gauntlet match at ALL IN 2024.

– AEW has plans to run Globelife Stadium for a big event in the Dallas market in Texas.

– Although TNA Bound For Glory 2024 has been announced for Detroit, Michigan, the company considered the U.K.. Dates in the U.K. are still possible for TNA in 2025.

– Stokely Hathaway won’t be new to the ring at ALL IN: Zero Hour when he teams with Kris Statlander to take on Tomohiro Ishii and Willow Nightingale. He has worked matches for AEW, ROH and the independent scene in the past, and has trained at the WWE Performance Center.

