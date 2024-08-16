Backstage Concern About AEW’s Attendance And Popularity

AEW began strong in 2019, with fans rallying behind the company. They wanted something different than what WWE and Vince McMahon were giving.

However, AEW’s popularity declined once Triple H took over creative in the summer of 2022. Many believe that fans who had switched to supporting AEW returned to watching WWE and stopped watching AEW’s product on a regular basis once they found something they loved again. AEW remains a successful business, with an expected increase in revenue from its next TV arrangement.

However, AEW’s attendance, ticket sales, and TV ratings have been fiercely debated. Dave Meltzer noted in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that, while the locker room is better in some cases, the main difference is that most guys get along and appreciate Tony Khan.

Meltzer added, “But there is a concern about attendance and popularity that wasn’t there in the past. The locker room generally gets along.”

AEW announced on Thursday that All In Texas will take place next July at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.