Backstage Details On Dominik Mysterio Making Progress In WWE

Dominik Mysterio was a guest on WWE Producer D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast and discussed his run in the company so far. D-Von said the following:

“I had a couple of your [Dominik Mysterio] matches as a producer, when it was you and your dad versus The Usos and I thought it was an amazing job that you did that night, especially hanging with a tag team like The Usos. I mean, good God. You talking about getting thrown right into the mix? You got thrown right into it and the great thing about it is yes, you were out there with your father, but a lot of people don’t understand, once you tag in, your father’s on the outside. He can’t come in and guide you so you have to hold your own and my friend, my hat is off to you, you held your own. Congratulations on that and I was so happy at the end of that match because again, you guys made me look good, you know? Vince [McMahon] looked at me and said, ‘Good job D-Von.’ I said, ‘Don’t thank me. Thank those guys. Those guys were in there working. Those guys did that, not me. I’m done, I’m retired.’ Congratulations on that.”

Dominik talked about his recent matches:

“Even nowadays, I still freak out, you know, whenever I have to go out and I gotta make sure I perform every time I go out there because if I don’t, I feel like I’m already losing a step and every time I have one of my matches, I gotta make sure that I watch it at least 20 to 30 times before I go to bed that night, the night that I wrestled. So like, I just wrestled Bobby [Lashley] on Monday and I’m already — so that night, Monday night, I watched it maybe 15 times before I went to bed and started packing just because I needed — I need to know what I’m doing wrong and I’ll watch it over with my dad a couple times and he’ll let me know, he’ll nitpick and tell me his little details but I’ll go back and I’ll look at it and I’ll be like, ‘Man, this was terrible.’ Or just looking at my footwork or just something, I’m always kind of nitpicking on myself to try and be better and I’ll even reach out to my godfather and even Lance [Storm] sometimes to send them my matches and try to get as much as possible just so I can, you know — because at the end of the day, I want to be able to put my best effort and entertain and have good matches that people remember, you know? And I’m just trying at this point.”