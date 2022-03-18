Backstage Details On Seth Rollins’ Leprechaun Stomp Segment On The Tonight Show

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to deliver his Stomp to a leprechaun for St. Patrick’s Day.

Rollins was on the show to promote WrestleMania 38, and his appearance was a part of Fallon’s “Audience Suggestion Box” segment. A fan, who wrote that WWE is “kicking butt” and has never been better, asked Fallon if he could combine WWE and St. Patrick’s Day. Fallon then introduced Rollins, who hit the leprechaun with a pot of gold, and then delivered his Stomp.

The leprechaun was played by indie wrestler and stuntman Chris Powers, who mainly works for the UWA Elite promotion in New Jersey. UWA confirmed on Twitter that Powers was on the show. WWE Producer Pat Buck revealed on Twitter that he was also there to produce the segment.

Rollins tweeted on the segment and wrote, “Step 1: Stomp a leprechaun. Step 2: Find a way to #WRESTLEMANIA”

There’s still no confirmation on who Rollins will face at WrestleMania 38, but he is rumored to face a returning Cody Rhodes.

For those who missed it, you can see the Rollins segment from The Tonight Show below, along with tweets from UWA Elite, Rollins and Buck:

Step 2: Find a way to #WRESTLEMANIA https://t.co/3cOuoegSzl — … (@WWERollins) March 17, 2022