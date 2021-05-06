Backstage Details Regarding Mansoor’s WWE RAW Debut

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Mansoor provided backstage details regarding his WWE RAW debut from the May 3rd 2021 edition and when he found out about it:

“It pretty much the day of. I had been going to the ThunderDome for the past couple of months and getting on Main Event, which was a real pleasure, working with guys like Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa. I had a feeling that maybe I was being looked at to see if I was ready for a permanent transition onto Raw. That day, I got there and was wondering who I was gonna face and a member of the team came to me, shook my hand, and said, ‘Hey, welcome to the team, kid.’ I was completely and totally shell shocked. I always hoped that it would come one day and when it finally did, I was like, ‘Wow, it’s finally here after three years and however many years beforehand of preparing myself and training for this moment, it’s come tonight.’ It’s been an amazing experience.”

You can check out the full interview below: