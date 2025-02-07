Backstage Frustration Grows Over WWE’s Def Rebel Theme Songs

WWE’s theme music has been under heavy scrutiny from fans, particularly songs produced by Def Rebel, which many feel sound generic and lack the distinct identity of past entrance themes. The Royal Rumble further amplified these criticisms, as numerous stars entered to unrecognizable music, leading to delayed crowd reactions.

According to Fightful Select, several WWE talents share the same frustrations. The report states that no talent interviewed by Fightful had direct input on their themes with Def Rebel’s producers, and many have expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of their entrance music. Some have even attempted to reclaim their old themes.

WWE has made efforts to replace several existing themes, but in some cases, talent has strongly pushed back. While some have successfully retained their original themes, others were not as fortunate.

Fightful’s sources further noted: “Very few people on the roster that we’ve heard from are happy with the Def Rebel themes. A number of incoming talent also preferred to bring their own themes with them.”

As criticism continues to mount from both fans and wrestlers, it remains to be seen whether WWE will reconsider its approach to entrance music moving forward.