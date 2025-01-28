Backstage Heat Leaves Future Of Two AEW Stars Uncertain

Two AEW stars, RUSH and Dralistico, have been absent from television for several months, highlighting a recurring issue in AEW with underutilized talent. Fightful Select reported that RUSH and Dralistico were initially booked to defeat The Acclaimed at the November 14 Collision taping, which would have set them up for a title match at Full Gear. However, an incident during a match caused backstage heat and derailed those plans.

The issue reportedly occurred in a match against Richard Holliday and Alec Price, where RUSH and Dralistico got physical with Holliday while he was being attended to by a medic. This behavior led to their removal from television.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez shed light on their status. Alvarez inquired about whether the duo had been suspended for their actions, and Meltzer clarified:

Alvarez: “Did RUSH and Dralistico get suspended by AEW for attacking and injuring a local a few months ago, and when should we expect them back?”

Meltzer: “I don’t think it was suspended, but they aren’t being used right now. So, I mean, I guess you could say.”

Alvarez: “That is basically the way that I heard it as well.”

Meltzer: “I don’t think it’s an official suspension, but they’re just not being used. Dralistico is, you know, I have no idea when he’s going to be back because it’s not like, you know. I mean, they weren’t doing anything with him anyway. I mean, RUSH, you know, at some point they’ll probably bring RUSH back, you know, I don’t know, you know, Jake hasn’t been on the show. Mortos is, you know he, you know, he’s been on a little bit, but, yeah, that kind of, that LFO thing, has kind of died off.

For now, the future of RUSH and Dralistico in AEW remains uncertain, with no confirmed timeline for their return.