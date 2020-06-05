Backstage Heat On Jaxson Ryder, NXT Takeover: In Your House Production News

– In regards to Jaxson Ryder’s tweet in support of U.S. President Donald Trump, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:
“According to one person high up in the company, the belief is that Lail can’t be fired for expressing freedom of speech, but that the locker room is fuming at him.”
The future of the Forgotten Sons gimmick seems to be uncertain. Another person suggested to Meltzer that the gimmick might be difficult to continue under the current circumstances even if Ryker had not sent out that tweet.
– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following regarding the production of the NXT Takeover: In Your House PPV event:
This weekends NXT TakeOver: In Your House will resemble the In Your House events of the past. While I can’t confirm if the original setup will be used, the old school vibe will be evident, including graphics & sounds. Production is said to be phenomenal for this show.
