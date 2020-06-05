Backstage Heat On Jaxson Ryder, NXT Takeover: In Your House Production News

– In regards to Jaxson Ryder’s tweet in support of U.S. President Donald Trump, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“According to one person high up in the company, the belief is that Lail can’t be fired for expressing freedom of speech, but that the locker room is fuming at him.”

The future of the Forgotten Sons gimmick seems to be uncertain. Another person suggested to Meltzer that the gimmick might be difficult to continue under the current circumstances even if Ryker had not sent out that tweet.

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following regarding the production of the NXT Takeover: In Your House PPV event: