Backstage Heat On Travis Scott After Reportedly Injuring Cody Rhodes

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Travis Scott shocked fans by getting physically involved in the chaotic closing segment, where John Cena turned heel, aligned with The Rock, and viciously attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

During the attack, The Rock delivered multiple belt shots, and Scott landed a slap on Rhodes, which can be seen here:

TRAVIS SLAP https://t.co/hlLAntb4o4 — TRAVIS SCOTT FANS 🔥 (@LaflameScott) March 2, 2025

Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer initially reported that Rhodes may have suffered a busted eardrum from the segment. However, on the latest 83 Weeks Q&A, co-host Conrad Thompson revealed that after texting Rhodes directly, the champion downplayed the injury, though he admitted to suffering some visible damage.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer now confirms that:

“The blow was apparently the one that legit broke Rhodes’ eardrum and left him with a black eye. As you can imagine, that got all kinds of heat backstage, with people noting that Scott shouldn’t have been out there nor put in that position in the first place.”

According to reports, Scott was told to “make it look good”, but it seems he took it too far, causing a legitimate injury.

With WrestleMania 41 approaching, Rhodes now heads into his highly anticipated WWE Championship match against Cena carrying some real battle scars from Elimination Chamber 2025.