Backstage Impact Wrestling News, Confirmed For Next Week’s Impact, New Storyline, Post-Show

– The material featuring Ken Shamrock confronting Michael Elgin and Taya Valkyrie and Jordynne Grace backstage was filmed last week, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. The original plan for this week’s episode was to also feature a Tessa Blanchard interview via satellite but that idea was dropped.

– A new storyline about who may have taken out Trey this week will be featured going forward.

– The following matches is confirmed for for next week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock vs. Michael Elgin

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Taya

Johnny Swinger & Chris Bey vs. Jake Something & Willie Mack

– Next week’s Impact in 60 will spotlight the “high-flying X-Division Championship featuring Jay Lethal and Christopher Daniels”

– You can watch is this week’s Impact Aftershock below:

