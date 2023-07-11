Backstage Incident Takes Place After Monday’s WWE RAW Main Event

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damien Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley) defeated WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in six-man action on Monday’s WWE RAW.

According to a new report from PWInsider, there was an argument backstage after the RAW main event involving the match participants. The incident has been confirmed by multiple sources.

The main issue was noted to be how the match went, as there were apparently some spots that did not go as planned. These spots were described as “clunky,” with two sources blaming the fact that aspects of the match were changed “at the last literal second,” and one source blaming one wrestler who they did not want to name in order “not to make the internet go insane.”

According to reports, after Balor pinned Zayn for the victory, everyone returned to the Gorilla Position backstage, where an argument erupted due to frustration with how the match went. The argument, however, was never said to be in danger of becoming physical.

The situation eventually calmed down, but word has it that many of those involved were not happy.

Monday’s RAW main event was described as “one of those nights” when things just didn’t click, and because there were so many people involved who cared about their jobs and performances, frustrations ran high.