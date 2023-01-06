Backstage Latest and Speculation on Who’s Behind WWE’s Uncle Howdy Character

Who is wearing the Uncle Howdy mask in WWE is the subject of much speculation, but it’s been reported that the company is making an effort to keep their identity a secret.

A few weeks ago, Howdy made his first appearance in front of the audience. Last week, he returned to the ring to stand next to Bray Wyatt as the two faced LA Knight. Then, as a shocked Knight watched, Howdy laid Wyatt out with Sister Abigail and left.

The WWE is keeping Howdy’s identity a closely guarded secret, according to a new report from Fightful Select. It was noted that the person who is dressed in the mask and mask-wearing attire does not remove it in front of other people backstage in order to keep their identity a secret.

Fan speculation on social media has everyone from Bo Dallas to Vincent or Dutch (who have been backstage) playing the Howdy character. There has also been speculation that different people have played the character in recent weeks.

There is also speculation that the character attacked by Wyatt was actually Uncle Harper and not Uncle Howdy as WWE trademarked both terms.

These are two different people/characters. Uncle Harper (the other name that got trademarked) and Uncle Howdy. God I can’t wait for this to continue. pic.twitter.com/yM7KivtZ33 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕛𝕖𝕔𝕥 𝕁𝕠𝕟𝕟𝕪 #BlackLivesMatter (@Project_Jonny) December 31, 2022

Uncle Howdy’s facial proportion vs Bo Dallas’s #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ymowFSnKd4 — J Villa C (@jmvillacarl0s) December 31, 2022

The Uncle Howdy from last night was Bo Dallas, look at hid beard pattern it’s the same. Vincent’s beard is different. Last night was Bo, the first one from a couple weeks ago could’ve been Dutch though. pic.twitter.com/earfNR1P0n — Blake aka Tech2000 🎄🎅🏼 (@Tech2000_) January 1, 2023