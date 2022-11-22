Backstage Latest on Adam Cole and Adam Page’s Recovery and AEW In-Ring Status

Adam Cole and Hangman Adam Page are said to be doing better in their recovery from their respective concussions.

Cole was concussed during a match at the Forbidden Door PPV event in June, while Page was injured during a World Title match with Moxley on an October episode of Dynamite.

As previously reported last week, “a number of people have brought up being very concerned for Cole,” who has been out of action for five months.

Meltzer stated on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that both are doing better in their recovery.

He said, “I guess both are doing better, whatever that means. I know that Page has been fine, and some of Cole’s friends told me that he’s doing better and he’s feeling good, but as far as a date or a return or anything, I don’t have anything on that.”

Bryan Alvarez revealed that Cole had a concussion prior to Forbidden Door, so the feeling was that they would give him plenty of time to recover.

Cole’s most recent two matches were on May 29 at Double Or Nothing and June 26 at Forbidden Door.

Alvarez said, “One of the things in his case was he had gotten a concussion, and then he came back and immediately got another concussion, so the feeling was, ‘Well, let’s give him plenty of time this time so that when he comes back, he doesn’t immediately get another concussion.’ Plus, you don’t want to get two in a row….he came back, he was immediately hurt again, and the feeling was he clearly came back too early, so after it happened a second time, it was like, ‘He’s gonna be out until he’s like 100%, and it could be a while.’”

Meltzer also confirmed that the two incidents occurred roughly a month apart.