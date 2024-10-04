Backstage Latest On Adam Cole’s AEW In-Ring Return

It’s only a matter of time before AEW reintroduces a much-needed star after more than a year away from the ring.

That star is Adam Cole, who AEW has been hoping to re-sign sooner rather than later. Fightful reported that wheels had already been set in motion to prepare for that on-screen moment. Cole began in-ring training a few months ago and has recently spent time backstage at AEW events.

Cole has been out of action since breaking his ankle at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2023 special while running to the ring during MJF’s World Title match against Samoa Joe. He jumped from the entrance ramp to the ringside floor and began limping.

Cole was revealed as The Devil at Worlds End, laying out MJF after losing the World Heavyweight Championship. MJF exacted his revenge at Double Or Nothing by laying out his former tag team partner.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that “Cole’s return is believed to be not that far in the future.” No further information was provided.

We wish him speedy recovery.