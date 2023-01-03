Backstage Latest on AEW Dynamite Production Changes, Update on Theme Song, and More

New information has been released about the AEW Dynamite production changes that will take effect this week with the first episode of 2023.

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW is making significant production changes to Dynamite and Rampage, beginning with this week’s episodes. For those who missed it, a sneak peek at the Dynamite changes can be found by clicking here.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that multiple AEW sources confirmed to Grapsody’s Will Washington that No One Hero’s “Dynamite” single will be kept as the theme song to AEW’s flagship TV show, but there will be a “slight remix” to the track.

The signature “Light the Fuse” line that opens the song was noted to remain at the top of the weekly Dynamite broadcast.

On a related note, the Dynamite broadcast team is expected to remain the same, with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz calling the action, and Renee Paquette handling backstage interviews with others. While there will be set and production changes for Dynamite this year, the wrestling, talent, and other aspects will remain the same, according to AEW President Tony Khan. This also applies to the broadcast team.

PWMania.com previously reported on how AEW hired former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury as the new Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer, and how he is regarded as a significant hire for the company, one who wants to make significant changes to AEW production. This new report mentions how Mansury joined the company a few weeks ago, but word is that he is about to ramp up his work now that 2023 has arrived. When accepting the job, Mansury stated that there was plenty of work to be done, but that it was good work that would help the brand.

