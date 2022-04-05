Backstage Latest On Bayley’s WWE Return, News On Bayley – Becky Lynch

It was reported in 2021 how WWE was hopeful they could get Becky Lynch involved in WrestleMania 37, but that obviously never happened. Lynch confirmed to Fightful that there was talk of her making a return at the show, specifically to do something with Bayley.

Lynch said Bayley deserved a big moment and she was hoping to help make that happen, but it never came to fruition. Lynch joked that WWE thought they needed something bigger for her than Bayley.

Now Fightful Select reports that WWE creative sources have confirmed that there were an “exhaustive number of pitches to get Bayley more involved in WrestleMania” last year. Her value to the show was never in doubt, but everything that seemed to get pitched just kept getting shot down. There was a heavy push from a few creative team members for Bayley to host the show, either by herself or the actual hosts, WWE Ambassador Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. There were also several pitches to do a special edition of Bayley’s “Ding Dong, Hello!” talk show, but they were also passed on. Bayley ended up appearing for minor segments on both nights of WrestleMania 37, but that was it.

Bayley was in Dallas this past weekend for WrestleMania 38 happenings, but she obviously was not used. The latest word on her status is that WWE is looking to bring her back for a post-WrestleMania storyline and now that WrestleMania 38 is over, it’s likely that we see her return to TV soon.

Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL back in mid-July after suffering the injury while training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. It was noted then that she was expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months, or until mid-April of this year.

