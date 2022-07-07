Backstage Latest on Bayley’s WWE Status

Bayley is getting ready to step back into the WWE ring.

After sharing a footage from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando earlier this week that begins with her boots in the ring and concludes with a shot of the Performance Center’s rings, Bayley stoked rumors about her status with the company. Below is a video of that clip.

According to an update from PWInsider, Bayley has been spending the last few days at the WWE Performance Center. While her return date has not yet been announced, it has been anticipated for some time.

Bayley has not appeared since it was reported in early April that WWE management hoped to bring her back for a storyline following WrestleMania 38.

Midway through July 2021, Bayley underwent surgery to repair an ACL she had torn while training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. She was expected to be put on hold for around 9 months, or until mid-April of this year, it was noted at the time.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.