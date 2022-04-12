Backstage Latest On Brandi Rhodes and WWE

While Brandi Rhodes has not appeared on WWE TV with Cody Rhodes yet, and she has not signed with the company, a new report from Fightful Select notes that she had “productive conversations” during WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

We noted before how Brandi and her daughter were backstage for Cody’s return at WrestleMania 38 last Saturday. Word now is that Brandi had “many productive conversations” with influential people in WWE.

Brandi continues to train in the ring and has been working on potential unscripted content projects as of late, including the “Shot of Brandi” series.

Brandi originally signed a WWE developmental contract in 2011 after working a tryout. She was assigned to FCW that spring, and later began working as a ring announcer on WWE NXT and WWE Superstars, as Eden Stiles. She requested her WWE release that December, and it was granted, but she returned to WWE in November 2013. Now working as just Eden, Rhodes began working as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer for SmackDown and Main Event. She went on to ring announce for some pay-per-view and RAW matches, but was released on May 24, 2016, just days after Cody also requested his departure.

There’s no word on if WWE has interest in bringing Brandi back to the company, but we will keep you updated.

