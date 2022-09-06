Backstage Latest on Braun Strowman’s WWE Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made his return to WWE on Monday night during RAW and wreaked havoc on the tag team division during the Fatal 4-Way Match.

Strowman later revealed that he will be making an appearance on SmackDown this coming Friday.

In addition, PWInsider provided an update on his return. Strowman will reportedly be part of the SmackDown roster in the foreseeable future. Additionally, he will apparently serve the role of a babyface.