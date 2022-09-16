Backstage Latest on Bray Wyatt’s Possible WWE Return

It has been reported that WWE officials have discussed the possibility of bringing back Bray Wyatt.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were discussions regarding the possibility of Wyatt making a comeback. The talks reportedly stalled at one point, but it was not a dead issue.

It was mentioned that negotiations with Wyatt outside of WWE had also failed in the past due to the fact that his asking price was significantly higher than what other companies were willing to pay.

Wyatt has not been involved in professional wrestling since he was let go on July 31, 2021. Despite the fact that he has hinted numerous times that he will return to the business, he has not made an appearance for any promotion with the exception of WrestleCon earlier this year. The man who is responsible for The Fiend has also worked in Hollywood, but none of his projects have been released as of yet.

As his relationship with former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was rumored to be strained, it is believed that Wyatt could make a comeback to WWE under the new regime led by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

