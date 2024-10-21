Backstage Latest On Brock Lesnar’s Possible WWE Return

The return of Brock Lesnar is not something WWE fans should be expecting anytime soon.

There were references to Lesnar on Raw a week ago, sparking speculation that he might return. There were rumors that WWE and Lesnar were talking. Fightful Select reported that he has no plans to return right now.

One source added that there are no creative plans in place, and if any discussions have taken place, they have not been briefed on them. He also stated that there have been no creative pitches for him in months.

It has been reported for months that Lesnar will not be brought back if both parties agree until WWE’s legal team clears him in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against John Laurinaitis, Vince McMahon, and WWE. The lawsuit named a former WWE/UFC heavyweight champion, who was later identified as Lesnar. He is still listed on WWE.com’s talent roster.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE and Lesnar have had no current discussions. They were told that he remains off the board, and that any mentions of him in commentary are only to highlight current stories.