Backstage Latest On Bron Breakker Heading To WWE’s Main Roster

This week’s WWE NXT Roadblock saw Dolph Ziggler become the new NXT Champion by defeating Tommaso Ciampa and former champion Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat. This came after Bron made his RAW debut, and before he’s booked for RAW live events this weekend, along with Ciampa.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there is a lot of talk about Breakker being called up to the main roster shortly.

There is no word on when Breakker will be called up, but he is supposed to be main roster bound soon, along with Gable Steveson.

It’s believed that Breakker will challenge Ziggler for the title at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 38 Weekend, but nothing is official as of this writing.

