Backstage Latest On Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax Match From WWE RAW

WWE seemingly went in a different storyline direction for Charlotte with her losing a non-title match to Nia Jax. In regards to the awkward moments between them during the match, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following:

“PWInsider.com is told by several sources that it was exactly what it appeared to be – a match that went awry and led to some legitimate moments where real slaps and punches were lobbed after there was some sort of breakdown in communication.”

While there was said to be a legitimate confrontation in the ring, the two were able to get on the same page and finish the match. Johnson added that there was apparently no backstage issues between the two after the match.