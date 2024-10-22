Backstage Latest On Chris Jericho’s AEW Contract Status

Since its launch in 2019, Chris Jericho has been a part of AEW, serving as the first World Heavyweight Champion.

Jericho won the ROH World Title for the first time in 2022 by defeating Claudio Castagnoli at Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. He has worked with the majority of AEW’s top stars while also assisting emerging stars.

This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, he will face Mark Briscoe in a ladder war match for the title. This is a rematch from WrestleDream, in which Briscoe successfully defended his title.

According to WrestlePurists, Jericho’s current deal with AEW expires in 2025. It should be noted that time could be added if Jericho misses any time due to injury or time off.