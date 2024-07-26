Backstage Latest On CM Punk And WWE Working On A New Deal

Regarding CM Punk’s WWE contract, there have been a lot of contradictory rumors, but one thing is certain: Punk is here to stay.

The confusion began when it was first reported that Punk was attempting to restructure his WWE contract following his return to WWE in November at the Survivor Series PLE. However, Ibou of WrestlePurists, who first broke the story about Punk, also stated that he believes Punk is currently on a three-year contract. PWInsider.com also confirmed this.

Dave Meltzer later reported that Punk is on a short-term deal with rollovers that is about to expire, and the two sides are negotiating an extension. WWE may extend the deal due to missed time due to injury.

PWInsider.com published a detailed report about Punk’s current deal. The two parties are in talks about a new contract, and WWE has approached Punk about it. It was stated that due to the volume of interest and business he has generated, they want to do a larger deal with more inclusions. WrestleVotes confirmed this, as well.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that they are in talks about a new, more detailed deal, as the original agreement was reached in a matter of days.

Regarding the two sides discussing a new contract, Meltzer stated, “This was expected to happen from the start and not something like he’s trying to renegotiate now that he’s in a hot program. It was something always expected to happen if things went well at this time.”

Punk is scheduled to wrestle Drew McIntyre in a singles match at SummerSlam next Saturday.