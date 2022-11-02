Backstage Latest on CM Punk’s Future in Pro Wrestling

CM Punk’s pro wrestling future is uncertain, but he is expected to make a lot of money on the signing circuit.

Punk is still out with an injury sustained at AEW All Out, and there is still talk of a contract buyout as a result of the All Out backstage brawl, as well as potential litigation. Most people do not expect Punk to return to AEW, but this has not been confirmed. Former AEW Producer and Punk’s longtime friend was fired a few weeks ago for his role in the All Out fight, and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will soon return to the storylines after being suspended for the incident.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, there is no active litigation against Punk at the moment. Furthermore, there are no current plans to reintroduce Punk to the company.

A WWE source recently stated that the company would be interested in possibly working with Punk again. Representatives from several pro wrestling companies have stated that they would at least be interested in speaking with Punk, but they are unsure how motivated he would be to continue.

Having said that, several people on the signing circuit have stated that they still expect a high demand for Punk to make appearances if he is available.

According to a source close to Punk, he “got the wrestling bug again” and would not rule out wrestling in the future.

It was also stated that Punk is a long way from being able to wrestle again due to his torn left triceps injury, and with so many moving parts with his AEW status, they aren’t sure if he will still feel that way when everything is said and done. According to a source close to Punk, it has been made clear to them that options will be available if and when Punk wants to wrestle again.