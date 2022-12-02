Backstage Latest on Cody Rhodes’ Recovery and WWE Return

Cody Rhodes’ return to the ring is reportedly getting closer as his recovery progresses.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer, Rhodes’ recovery is progressing as he’s been working hard with top level trainers to gain size and strength. Rhodes wants to get to 240 pounds, which would be the biggest he’s ever been.

When it comes to his ability to train and lift, Rhodes is said to be “back to normal.”

There’s no word on when WWE will bring him back, but it’s expected to be a surprise, possibly for the Royal Rumble, as was first speculated months ago when Rhodes went on the shelf. It will be interesting to see with whom Rhodes feuds, as his natural return program would be with Seth Rollins, who is now a popular babyface. When Rhodes returns, he is expected to receive a strong push.

Rhodes has been out since early June, following his Hell In a Cell victory over Rollins. He tore his right pectoral tendon completely while training for the match, and it was announced that he would be out for nine months. Click here to read Rhodes’ most recent comments on how physical therapy was going.