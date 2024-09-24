Backstage Latest On Daniel Garcia AEW Future Amid WWE Interest

At one point, it appeared that AEW would keep Daniel Garica under contract despite WWE’s interest. However, AEW’s confidence has taken a hit lately.

Garcia returned to AEW programming during MJF vs. Will Ospreay for the International Title at the AEW All In London 2024 pay-per-view event, where MJF lost. He later defeated MJF in All Out before laying him out.

Garcia has yet to sign a new contract. His contract expires in October 2024, and WWE is interested in him.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio discussed Garcia’s current status with AEW.

Meltzer stated, “Yes, it has everything to do with that [AEW not using him on TV because he hasn’t re-signed]. I don’t think that they want to put him on TV until he makes the commitment. And I get it. Why? You can use the TV time for people who are signed. As far as what’s going to happen with him…I would say that the almost surety or the strong confidence that he was signing, I wouldn’t say that it’s as strong. I wouldn’t say that he’s leaving either but it’s not as strong as it was a month ago. He may leave. The fact he didn’t sign before the last pay-per-view was one that is like, ‘Hey, wait a minute, why didn’t he sign before the last pay-per-view?’ It made a difference.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)