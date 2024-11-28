Backstage Latest On Eddie Kingston’s Return To In-Ring Action

AEW star Eddie Kingston has been out of action due to a leg injury that necessitated surgery and is anticipated to return in the spring of 2025.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com wrote the following about Eddie’s rehabilitation as the new year approaches:

“Eddie Kingston has been furiously pushing himself through physical therapy to try get back as soon as possible to the ring. While Kingston has been pushing himself, we are told he has been warned by his doctors that he likely would not be cleared to return to the ring until June 2025. When reached for comment, Kingston said, ‘Health insurance is a scam.’”