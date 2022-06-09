Backstage Latest on Edge – The Judgment Day Angle, WWE Storyline Update

On Monday’s RAW, WWE Hall of Famer Edge was thrown out of The Judgment Day and assaulted by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor, the newest member. Edge, Priest, and Ripley had just defeated Balor, Liv Morgan, and AJ Styles at WWE Hell In A Cell the day before.

Edge was stretchered away from the ring on Monday’s RAW, and the announcers stated on commentary that he was taken to a local medical facility with head injuries.

During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, Kayla Braxton revealed that Edge has a non-displaced orbital floor fracture, which was discovered during orbital CT scans at a medical facility on Tuesday. Braxton promised that there would be more updates in the future. According to online resources, this type of injury is prevalent with mid-facial injuries caused by blunt items striking close to the eye. These injuries frequently do not necessitate surgery, and while strength can be recovered up to 24 days following repair, patients can return to normal activities in as little as 2-3 weeks.

While WWE has not provided a timeline for Edge’s return, he was apparently not written out of the storylines due to a legitimate injury on Monday’s RAW. WWE sources have revealed that Edge is not seriously injured.

While Edge has remained silent since Monday’s segment, Balor continues to insult him on social media in order to keep the feud alive. Today, Balor posted photos on Twitter and wrote, “GOOD BYE”

Ripley reacted to a WWE tweet today that described the attack as “disturbing.” She wrote, “Disturbing? We call this FUN! [scales emoji]”

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was confirmed this week that Edge will be a babyface moving forward.

