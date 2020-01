As previously noted, TalkSport.com reported that Edge signed a three-year contract with WWE for $3 million dollars a year. The report added that Edge will wrestle around five times a year and make around 25 appearances a year.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided the following update:

“We are told that the money figure is correct but the date numbers are not accurate and that there are more matches and dates involved in the deal.”