Backstage Latest on Fallout from the AEW All Out Fight, Potential Legal Action, More

The Elite’s AEW status is said to be on hold owing to potential legal action stemming from the backstage brawl at AEW All Out earlier this month, which pitted AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks against CM Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega and The Young Bucks have not heard from AEW executives about their position as of a few days ago.

AEW has not and will not discuss these topics in the future, and it is assumed that the matter is on pause owing to awaiting prospective legal action. The legal case, if not resolved, could cause a significant delay.

There is apparently “a second hold-up” that has not been disclosed, but no further information was provided.

Many people within AEW want the findings of the third-party probe to be made public. A third-party law firm was hired to examine the All Out incident, and it was thought that no final punishment would be handed down until the inquiry was completed, but legal action now appears to be delaying any conclusions.

People within AEW want the investigation’s findings to be made public because they want to know who is right, wrong, or somewhere in between, but the findings are unlikely to be made public.

There has been no confirmation on the status of Punk, Steel, Omega, and The Young Bucks, other than the fact that they have not been backstage since the All Out bout at the NOW Arena. Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, Talent Relations head Christopher Daniels, and Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck were reportedly suspended due to their involvement in the brawl, but their suspensions were removed roughly 10 days later as they were attempting to break things up.