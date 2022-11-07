Backstage Latest on Gabe Sapolsky Scouting Talent for WWE, Update on WWE Tryouts

WWE Consultant Gabe Sapolsky is still scouting talent for the company.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Sapolsky attended a Prestige Wrestling event last month to scout talent for WWE.

On Saturday, October 30 in Seattle, Washington, Sapolsky was also scouting talent for WWE at DEFY Wrestling’s Kingdom Come event.

Sapolsky, who has been in pro wrestling for around 30 years, officially began working for WWE as a Creative Consultant in January 2017 and held that position until January 2022, primarily working for WWE NXT and the WWE Performance Center. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H brought him back in September of this year.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sapolsky is a full-time Consultant for WWE. It was recently reported that WWE was interested in The Kingdom before they signed with AEW, and that Sapolsky, along with Triple H, was the point of contact between The Kingdom and WWE.

On a related note, it has been reported that WWE will hold more intimate tryouts in early December. There is currently no word on who has been invited to these tryouts, but we will keep you updated.